Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 152,907 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ANF traded up $4.16 on Monday, reaching $126.98. 801,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,261. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $127.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.