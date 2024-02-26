Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19,037.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,053,000 after purchasing an additional 205,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $340.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.41.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $28.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.92 and its 200-day moving average is $391.02.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

