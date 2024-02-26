Trexquant Investment LP Invests $10.78 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.31. 1,256,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

