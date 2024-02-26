Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $146.56 million and $10.66 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bone ShibaSwap’s genesis date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.62264228 USD and is up 4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,318,973.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

