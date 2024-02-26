Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.00 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $773,984.48 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000756 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005323 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

