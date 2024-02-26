Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 163,264 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.59.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

