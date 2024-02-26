Trexquant Investment LP Invests $12.72 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 494,892 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of HP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

