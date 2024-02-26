Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 146,866 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

