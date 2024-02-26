W Advisors LLC Purchases 283 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.88. 347,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,440. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.