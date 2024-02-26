1,096,960 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,096,960 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,961,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Barrick Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,048 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after acquiring an additional 367,307 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,244. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

