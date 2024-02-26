PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.52. 1,009,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average is $137.71. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

