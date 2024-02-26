Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 133,649 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359,894 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,649 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $758,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 33,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DVN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 2,809,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

