Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,000. AutoZone accounts for about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $25.53 on Monday, reaching $2,781.87. The stock had a trading volume of 87,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,679.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,605.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.