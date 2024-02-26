Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 262.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,168 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.22. 7,476,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,198,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.