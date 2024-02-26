145,869 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,000. Airbnb makes up 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,958. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.