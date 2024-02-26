Trigran Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,154,874 shares during the period. Energy Recovery comprises 3.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 2.36% of Energy Recovery worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,685,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 3,090,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 1,764,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,521,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,505. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERII

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $115,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.