Trigran Investments Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Trigran Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,977 shares during the period. SiTime comprises 0.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of SiTime worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in SiTime by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SiTime by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

SITM traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $142.88.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

