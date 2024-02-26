Trigran Investments Inc. Buys 86,134 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Materion accounts for approximately 7.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 3.27% of Materion worth $68,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion during the second quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. 18,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.15. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.48.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

