Trigran Investments Inc. Has $42.09 Million Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,103,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Red Violet comprises 4.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Red Violet worth $42,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 10,472.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red Violet by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.97. 6,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.15. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $23.30.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

