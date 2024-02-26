Trexquant Investment LP Invests $33.67 Million in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,672,000. Hershey comprises about 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 235.3% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.7 %

Hershey stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.50. 732,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

