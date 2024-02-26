O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total value of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,581,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,906 shares of company stock worth $20,723,970. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,067.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,920. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $997.30 and a 200 day moving average of $962.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.