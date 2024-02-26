Truvestments Capital LLC Has $387,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,609. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
