Truvestments Capital LLC Has $387,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,609. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.