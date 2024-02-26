Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BWA traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 487,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.