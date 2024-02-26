Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Everspin Technologies worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,720. The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

In related news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,625.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

