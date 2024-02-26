Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

BHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. 42,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,574. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

