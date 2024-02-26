Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 312,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.