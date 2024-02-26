CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 67,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 5,066.67%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.