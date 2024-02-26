Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Camping World worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Camping World by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 402,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,244. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

