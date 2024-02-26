Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 761 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Camtek Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAMT traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.64. 402,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

