Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 90.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

PLPC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $133.14. 2,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $184.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

About Preformed Line Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.