Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.