Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.01. 246,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,053. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

