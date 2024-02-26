Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.15 million, a PE ratio of 83.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 578.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

