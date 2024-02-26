Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 4,781,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,341,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.62.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

