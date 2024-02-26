Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 3,103 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. 409,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,841. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

