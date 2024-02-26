Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 53,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. 1,387,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

