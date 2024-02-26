e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $198.83 and last traded at $198.66. 728,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,582,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after buying an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.