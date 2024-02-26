Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.