HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HealthEquity traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 92517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.