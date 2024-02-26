Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Ryder System makes up about 1.4% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,295,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. 72,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,304. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.31. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

