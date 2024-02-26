Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.3% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $13.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $682.65. The stock had a trading volume of 213,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.45 and its 200-day moving average is $534.76. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

