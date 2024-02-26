FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.52. 498,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

