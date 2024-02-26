University of Wisconsin Foundation Buys Shares of 103,816 Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

University of Wisconsin Foundation purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 103,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000. Akero Therapeutics makes up approximately 6.0% of University of Wisconsin Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 417,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,389. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,912.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $845,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $33,797.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

