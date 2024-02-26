Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $46.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mina has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,130,044,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,850,379 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,129,948,012.8400393 with 1,058,667,804.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.27954976 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $30,558,470.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

