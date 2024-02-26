Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,435 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.72. 182,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

