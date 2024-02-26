Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 28,754 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,396,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 3.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $780,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total value of $2,102,530.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $785.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

