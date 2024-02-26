Verdad Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 1.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Progressive by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its position in Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,993,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,741,000 after purchasing an additional 259,376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.42. The company had a trading volume of 590,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $193.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

