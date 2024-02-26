360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
