Vinva Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.61. The company had a trading volume of 851,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,483. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

