Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,451. The company has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

